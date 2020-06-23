Pioneer Strategies promotes Scotland County native

LELAND – Pioneer Strategies has promoted Zach Drennan, a Scotland County native and graduate of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, to account executive. Drennan joined the company as an account coordinator in June 2019.

“It’s hard to believe Zach has already been with us for a year,” said Frank Williams, president of Pioneer Strategies. “Our clients constantly tell me how impressed they are with his responsiveness, professionalism and maturity. He has continually worked to strengthen his skills and broaden his knowledge over the past year, and we look forward to him playing an increased leadership role in our growing firm.”

“It’s been an excellent first year, and I’ve been constantly learning and growing professionally since the day I started,” said Drennan. “I give tremendous credit to Frank, the rest of our team and our clients for being great to work with and helping me grow to this point, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Drennan graduated fromUNCW in May 2018 with a bachelor of arts in communication studies. He specializes in the creative side of strategic communication, regularly producing videos and graphics in addition to written work and web content. Prior to joining Pioneer Strategies, he worked as multi-media communication specialist for theArtWorks™, an art gallery, art village and event venue in downtown Wilmington’s South Front Street district.

Drennan grew up in Wagram and is a 2014 graduate of Scotland High School in Laurinburg. Zach and his wife Brianna live in Pender County between Burgaw and Rocky Point.

Founded in 2001, Pioneer Strategies is a public relations and strategic communication agency based in Brunswick County.