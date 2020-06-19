City talks about the downtown Confederate monument

LAURINBURG — Across the country, many Confederate monuments are being taken down, and at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans wanted to know what could be done about the one that sits in front of the Scotland County Courthouse.

Evans explained that, while she knew it was on county property and up to the county commissioners if the statue remained, but she wanted to know if the city should write a statement about it or contact the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

“Council members can still attend county commissioners meetings as citizens,” said City Manager Charles Nichols said. “They have a public comment just like we do.”

Attorney Bill Floyd added that they can go speak to the county commissioners and then the commissioners would have to be the ones to look into it.

“These are objects of remembrance, I think they’re called under the statute,” Floyd said. “The council could vote with a non-binding resolution to ask the county to remove it … they can’t remove it themselves but they can make that recommendation.”

Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams added that she drove over to look at the monument and said that, besides the large one dedicated to Confederate soldiers, there was also a veterans memorial and one for William Graham Quackenbush.

“If the Confederate statue is offensive to anyone or any group, as a citizen and as a councilmember I wouldn’t be opposed to having it moved and placed somewhere else,” Adams said. “But that’s just my opinion.”

Councilman James Garby added that “if the monument is offensive then move it and put it in a museum,” but to make sure that they leave the veterans memorial and the Quackenbush monument.

“If anything is causing our citizens pain then there’s no reason it shouldn’t be removed,” Councilman Andrew Williamson added. “I don’t even notice the thing is there, but if others are concerned about it then I’m not opposed to having it removed … but this topic is going to be more heavily discussed as we see it happening more around the nation.”

Councilman Don Rainer added that the change is needed now. However, Floyd added that this was happening during the council comment period rather than being an agenda item, so he advised the council to not pass anything until it was added as an agenda item so the public could have comments on it.

