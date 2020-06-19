Bennettsville to light up the sky next Saturday

BENNETTSVILLE, South Carolina — Despite the cancellation of many fireworks shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Bennettsville plans to light up the night with its sixth annual Independence Day Fireworks show on Saturday, June 27.

According to Brittany Jones with Bennettsville Tourism, Parks & Recreation, the fireworks are scheduled to explode at 9:30 p.m. over Lake Paul A. Wallace.

“This will be a drive-in event only because of the COVID-19 restrictions,” Jones added. “People will be able to park in their cars, and those close to the lake will be able to hear the DJ and music — for those further away, we will have an FM transmitter so they can hear the music.”

Normally, the day would include a wide variety of events and activities before the 30-minute fireworks show. That won’t be the case this time.

“We usually have a full day of things going on for all ages, along with a concert,” Jones said. “But we can’t do that this year, so that’s all been canceled.”

Also, there will be no public access to any area inside the fences at Lake Paul A. Wallace during the fireworks show.

To ensure the safety of all citizens, boats must be removed from the lake starting at 7 p.m. The parking lot located at the entrance to the Lake Wallace Walking Trail on Country Club Drive will be reserved for the Bennettsville Fire Department.

Attendees are invited to park in the lots at Bennettsville Primary School and the AMIKids Infinity Marlboro site.

“There should be a lot of areas within the city where people can park and still get a good view of the fireworks,” Jones said.

For information about the fireworks show, contact Tourism, Parks, & Recreation at 843-479-3941 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

