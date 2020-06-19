Lost $575,000 remains a bone of contention

LAURINBURG — The battle of wills was still in play at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners special meeting on Wednesday night.

The topic of the Edwards Wood Product project was brought up after recent publicity and members of the board did not exactly agree on the way things were handled or explained.

“We have learned from this,” said County Vice-Chair Carol McCall. “I do still believe this was a good move and we will continue to move forward. It will create a $60,000 to $70,000 a year tax revenue and 60 to 70 new jobs.”

The project agreement between Edwards Wood Products and the county caused a $575,000 deficit when the county mishandled the grant process.

“I think this project can still be a positive thing,” said McCall. “We would have moved forward and continued on with the project with or without the grant.”

Other commissioners have different thoughts and opinions.

“I believe they are trying to turn it into a positive thing,” said Commissioner Tim Ivey. “To some extent it is, but, we would have never just written a check for $575,000 for some project like that, even with the promise of jobs. It would have gone through the grant process, or by tax credits, not just a check being written.

“My point was that we should have put it out completely, good or bad, from the beginning so everyone knows the issue,” added Ivey. “It is the people’s money, not the board or the county’s, therefore they deserve a complete accounting of the events. Regardless if some think it’s too complicated for them to understand. I don’t buy into that.”

Commissioner John Alford agreed with McCall.

“People think that the money was ours (but) that was not our money,” said Alford. “The grant would have helped but we would have carried out the project regardless whether we received a grant or not. People aren’t seeing the big picture here, they just want to see the little picture.

“I don’t believe we owe anyone an apology and I stand behind (EDC Director) Mark Ward,” added Alford. “He isn’t a grant writer so he can’t be blamed …”

