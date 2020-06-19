Cities could be in trouble if customers continue to not pay for utilities

Willis

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg owns and operates its own utilties system like more than 60 municipalities do across the state, but orders from the governor could be seriously affecting them.

Executive Order 124, which prohibits utilities from being disconnected for customers who are unable to pay, began in March and recently Gov. Roy Cooper has extended that order until the end of July. But there are some municipalities already struggling to keep its utility system up.

Recently, State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell called on Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to grant waivers for cities that operate citizen-owned utilities since, without the waivers, some could face potential bankruptcy.

“City councils, especially across eastern North Carolina, either have to comply with the governor’s order or violate the original debt covenants that were used to finance these utilities,” Folwell said in a press release. “The best path to avoid insolvency for these cities, is for the governor and attorney general to grant the waivers. This is in the best long-term interest of the city and its citizens.”

The press release included that the town of LaGrange filed a lawsuit against Gov. Cooper in Superior Court after the town saw a 311% increase in customers with an outstanding balance, a 511% increase in customers that were eligible for disconnection and a loss of more than $41,000 in April alone.

“I understand with everything going on to not cut utilities, especially with larger companies like Duke who have an unlimited amount of resources,” said Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis, who along with council wrote to the governor. “We buy our electric wholesale and for us and other ElectriCities like us it’s a significant part of our budget … maybe the governor and staff didn’t take ElectriCities into consideration. For us we only cut off power in extreme cases, so it would have been better for them to allow the governments who know their citizens to work with them.”

Laurinburg has been proactive by cutting all expenses aside from emergency purchases since March and passing a flat budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year with no capital projects that were not already budgeted for. But one of Willis’ biggest concerns is for those residents who aren’t paying after everything is over.

“There are people living paycheck to paycheck or benefit to benefit and are on tight budgets 9but) when they get behind three, four, five months they’re not only going to have to pay that month’s bill but also have to be catching up on ones they haven’t paid,” Willis said. “Then it’s going to be a nearly impossible mountain for them to climb even with our help.”

Part of the executive order is that once it’s lifted utility companies and municipalities will have to work with customers and allow them to be on a payment plan for six months.

“If Treasurer Folwell, who is a state employee under the governor, is showing great concern for all the North Carolina municipalities that own their own utilities, hopefully, something will be passed,” City Manager Charles Nichols said. “It’s the state treasurer and the LGC that are in charge of making sure that all municipalities are financially sound.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].