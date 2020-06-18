LAURINBURG — Local students of Scotland County will be hosting a Laurinburg Day of Action on Saturday.

“I am excited to see the youth of our community coming together to organize and have a conversation on how we can move forward in these difficult and challenging times,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce.

The stationary protest will being at 2 p.m. and is being held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Blues Farm Road. Residents who choose to attend should wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bringing posters, friends and water is also recommended.

“I’m looking forward to participating with our local youth,” said Pierce. “The time has come that we need to listen to the voice of our future leaders as they attempt to make the world a better place.”

According to Shannon Hamilton, administrative assistant at Trinity Presbyterian Church and Schools, the church has put out a statement in reference to the event: “A request to use the open field was received and approved by the Church Session. There is no sponsorship by the church of the event.”

