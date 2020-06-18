Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken $120 from a resident’s room.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — Cricket Wireless on Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a white male with a machete came into the store and took a Boom Z2 Speaker valued at $60. There were no injuries and it is still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that he was robbed and had $550 and a cellphone valued at $300 taken from them.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Heather Burnette, 43, of Debra Drive was arrested Wednesday for driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear.