Listen to the excellence of wisdom

In the Proverbs, the existence of wisdom is so powerful that it is personified as standing in public places like by the roadside and even among crowds of people in the city.

Wisdom calls out to everyone who will listen, and it cries out to the simple and the fools. Now, in our studies in the Proverbs we have seen the wisdom we ought to desire, the wisdom that matters eternally, is that which can be gotten from God. Why would He appeal to the simple and foolish people?

The short answer to this question is those are the people whose hearts are most prepared to listen to God. The long answer is the simple man has practical experiences in life, unclouded by philosophical thoughts and without a reliance on his own intellect. He is not so much in need of figuring out the mysteries of God as he is concerned for his need of a Savior.

The foolish man has been recklessly living for the world. He has little knowledge of religion, nor does has he cared for religious matters, yet wisdom is available to him. The point is that wisdom will give understanding to both simple and foolish people, and their lives will be forever changed.

Wisdom will speak to us the excellent things, matters concerning heaven. It will teach us right things, the way to righteousness. God’s words are spoken in righteousness since we have no righteousness of our own. God never tells us anything inconsistent with His Word.

His words are plain to all people who listen to the Holy Spirit, and we soon learn they are right when we believe and obey. Instruction from God is more precious than silver and gold. Pursuit of God’s wisdom should be done more fervently than the pursuit of earthly wealth. He said, “Wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it.”

Christ, according to verse 12, lives with prudence. It can be said He is prudent because of His perfect judgment of us, but the word also has a link to being able to foresee. Christ is omniscient, knowing the hearts of all men and being able to “find out knowledge of witty inventions.” There can be no covering up of wickedness and hypocrisy.

When we are born again, we certainly love Christ. We are assured that He loves us, and when we follow Jesus, He will take us on the way of righteousness. There are wonderful blessings we now enjoy, but there is a future Jesus promises to us. He said He will lead us, “That I may cause those that love me to inherit substance; and I will fill their treasures.”

Happiness comes and goes in this world, and sometimes it feels as if it is gone more than it is present. There is a heavenly happiness, though, that never leaves a person who loves Jesus. The substance we have in the risen Lord is true riches. He will fill our treasures, or rather, treasuries. These treasuries are storehouses. It is a wonder to us that the King of kings, and Lord of lords has so much stored up for us in eternity.

