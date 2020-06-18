As the prophet preacher today, I have to say we all know the times we are living in — and the prophet speaks to the times; as the modern-day prophet preacher we have to speak truth to power of the times we are living in.

In these time, people need to hear from heaven and to know what does God have to say.

Many of us will agree that we have never seen our country in the shape that it is in now; deep, deep wounds … and despite what some will say, no one person or leader is responsible for all of the divisiveness, destruction, racism, corruptness and immorality in our country today. No one person can do away with all of it, because the heart of the problem IS the problem of the heart.

Our community and our nation have a HEART problem, and it’s been around for years.

There is a sickness in the land; the land is sin-sick! And Jeremiah the prophet saw this in his own people, the children of Israel in the land; so much so that he asked the question, “Is there no balm in Gilead?, is there no physician there (Jer. 8:22)?”

My friends, there is a sickness in the land … though we applaud the efforts of our leaders to solve the problem, to find means whereby they can bring about peace and harmony, and to bring our country together. And though we are to pray for our country’s success regardless to who is in the White House, Democrat or Republican, because if they succeed the country succeeds, we know that the problem goes a whole lot deeper than that.

My friends, when God is not the center of any nation — and by that I mean when leaders become more concerned about political parties than they are about the good of the country — then our nation is in trouble. But now that I think about it, it’s really not the politicians that is fully the problem; for it’s not the politicians that are holding the country up.

The country is being held up by the power of God. Let’s not forget that … so what role does God play in the way things are?

In fact, some may be asking where is God in all of this chaos, destruction, injustice and lawlessness? It seems that God is silent. Well, God is where God always was; and he will be who He always is, for scripture declares that He is “the same yesterday, today and forever (Heb 13:8).”

God has not changed or moved from where He is, but perhaps, we as a nation, have moved from where we was; and some Christians in particular; for when a nation, built on godly principles; a country that once honored God in the public square, in the state buildings and prayer was a high priority; then leave the fundamentals of the faith, Satan will show up!

Now there is a movement in certain cities in our country by some looking to defund and dismantle the police department. Friends, let me say, that I’ll be the first one to admit that racism has no place in any form of civil authority, especially the police department; it needs to be rooted out and those who abuse their authority through racial hatred and discrimination need to punished to the fullest extent of the law. Those who abuse the law are not above the law!

But it is not fair to judge all policemen by the behavior of a few. In every profession you have bad apples — in the medical field you have bad doctors, but that doesn’t mean that all doctors are bad; in the political arena you have bad politicians, but all of them are not bad; there are ministers who have disgraced the ministry, but all ministers are not bad; some families have a prodigal child, but all the family members are not that way.

A civilized society has to have rules and somebody to enforce them! The scriptures give concrete evidence that civil authorities are ordained by God (Romans 13:1-5). To try and dismantle the police department is to try and dismantle what God has put in place.

The Bible says, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers” … the powers that be are ordained by God.” To resist the law is to resist the God who established human government in the world, and this means inviting punishment.

Rulers must bear the sword. That is, they have the power to afflict punishment and even to take life (capital punishment). God established human government because man is a sinner and must have some kind of authority over him. God has given the sword to rulers (vs 4), and with it the authority to punish and even to execute. Capital punishment was ordained in Genesis 9:5–6, and it has not been abolished.

Even though we cannot always respect the person in office, we must respect the office, for government was ordained by God. The cure to the problem in our nation today is God … but notice community, you don’t hear people talking about God; you don’t hear God’s name being mentioned. Think about it … how many times have you heard God’s name in public over the past several months?

If the land is going to be healed, God has to do the healing. But if we turn from our wicked ways, God will heal our land (2 Chronicles 7:14).

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.