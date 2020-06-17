City council OKs ‘flat’ 2020-21 budget

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council passed a “flat” budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Tuesday totaling slightly more than $33 million.

The budget process this year was different than in previous years, with no public budget meetings for the council to go over and it was left to city employees to figure out.

“We would have probably had 10-plus budget meetings to get everyone up to speed and go into more detail, but because of the situation that we’re in we were not able to do that this year,” City Manager Charles Nichols said. “We kept all the operational amounts flat from our current year budget and we removed all capital … except for some highlighted projects and some that we were already undertaking.”

The “flat” budget does include a 2% cost-of-living increase for the 150 employees, along with a 5.6% renewal increase for insurance paid by the city that will keep benefits the same for employees.

“Last year in the general fund, electric fund, water and sewer and solid waste fund our total for the 2019-20 year was just over $37.5 million,” Nichols said. “What’s being presented tonight with removing all that capital, keeping things flat, offering COLA and keeping the insurance is just barely over $33 million for all four funds.”

Nichols added that the plan is to come back to the council later with budget amendments to help with capital improvements, but added that this is a way for the city to protect themselves during these times.

Nichols made sure that the council was aware of revenue shortfalls already occurring with the loss of sales tax revenue and utility decreases from electric, sewer and water.

“We know we’re presenting a budget that basically has no capital in it,” Nichols said. “But we still updated the plan and put it in front of council. Another thing the capital improvement plan helps us with is pursuing grants. It gives us more edge, it gives us more points when we try to get grant funding, so we need to have an official (Capital Improvement Projects) each year.”

Nichols also spoke on the fee schedule, which features only a few additions — including the recently passed allowance of food trucks in downtown, which now has a permit fee — and adds standard site plan renewal fees which are standard across the state.

The budget had no comments Tuesday from the public and was unanimously passed.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].