Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a Bluetooth charger valued at $20. The vehicle suffered $40 damage to the door handle where the suspect broke in.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alder Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a wallet containing $275, debit cards and gift cards. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole their black and white pit bull.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Harrison Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen their Taurus G2C 9mm firearm valued at $300.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Haney’s Tire on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken a forklift from the construction site next door and drove it into the side of the building damaging the roof and wall at an estimated $1,600.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday in reference to a fraud. The victim told officers several months prior she had paid Microsoft $400 for computer repairs and recently was told by a person claiming to be an employee she was eligible for a $180 refund. The individual asked for permission to access her bank information online, which she granted, then the employee deposited $1,800 into the account. The victim was then told to go spend the money on gift cards in the overage amount and she is now out of $1,500 in turning them over to the employee.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Terrell Barnes, 32, of Salem Street was arrested Monday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.