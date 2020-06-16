Chamber group sending positive message

LAURINBURG — Scotland County is opening back up and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has set up a group of community leaders to talk to the community about concerns.

The Economic Alliance to Recovery includes a team of community partners from across different areas in the county who are working on solutions to help the local area in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“We wanted to be able to put out a cohesive message that lets the community know that we’re supporting them,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “We want to be able to give the community the resources they need right now.”

There are already some videos about EAR up on the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, an introduction to it by English along with one from President Dale McInnis on Richmond Community College. Most recently “Scotland County Strong” was put up with a message of working towards recovery in the community.

“The video put up Monday has been viewed almost 4,000 times,” English said. “So far the feedback has been wonderful and we want the community to know that it isn’t just business as usual here and that we aren’t doing anything.”

English said that more videos will be coming in the future to inform people on the various effects COVID-19 has had on the community from businesses to economic development along with new resources.

For information about the Economic Alliance to Recovery or the Chamber of Commerce visit the website at www.laurinburgchamber.com or visit the Facebook page.

