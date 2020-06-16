Roberts recognized by NC State College of Education

PEMBROKE — Brittany Roberts, a Scotland County native, was recently recognized by the NC State College of Education as they welcomed 46 new fellows to the Principal Preparation Program.

Roberts received a bachelor of science degree in exercise sports physiology and graduated with honors from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She also received a master’s degree in K-12 physical education and health with a minor in sports administration from UNCP.

Roberts is an Ella Baker Trainer for Children Defense Fund Freedom Schools, where she provides training for college students on how to teach the integrated reading curriculum to K-12 students. She is a Teach for America South Carolina alumni member.

At Walker Spivey Elementary School, she is the physical education teacher, PBIS chair and SIT committee member. Roberts is also head coach for South View High School’s soccer team.