Church to host BBQ, chicken food giveaway

LAURINBURG — Many Scotland County residents are feeling the pressure and sorrows that have come along with the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it be financially, mentally or physically.

One local church hopes to help.

“The COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is just over 3 months old,” said Beacham McDougald, a local Scotland County historian. “During that time, America has lost almost 120,000 people to the virus and millions have lost jobs and are facing countless hardships. Churches have also ceased their traditional worship services in order to ensure the safety of others.

“We, like millions of others, miss our church families and our habitual senses of normality,” continued McDougald. “A sometimes depressing sense of isolation sets in for many; and that is understandable.”

On Saturday morning, Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church is taking its Christian love beyond the walls of the sanctuary.

“We will be cooking, preparing and bagging anywhere from 800 to 1,000 plates of our famous pork barbecue and barbecue chicken along with sides,” said McDougald. “We will be safely placing a bag containing four plates in every vehicle as our gift to the needy in our communities.

“Due to ongoing road construction that has closed two roads north of the church and McFarland Road being a major detour route,” added McDougald, “All traffic needs to follow US 501 North across the railroad tracks, bear left onto Plant Road, then right onto Laurel Hill Church Road, cross McFarland Road and follow the well-marked signs in the church yard.”

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be at the intersection of Laurel Hill Church Road and McFarland Road to direct traffic.

“Serving will begin at 11 a.m.,” said McDougald, “As the chicken and barbecue have to be cooked or reheated early Saturday morning before the plates are fixed and bagged.

“If we are fortunate,” added McDougald, “Our yield will multiply as the fish in the ‘Sermon on the Mount’ and at least 1,000 plates will be placed into 250 vehicles.”

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church is located at 15301 McFarland Road, Laurinburg.

“We have a convenient drive-thru and no one needs to leave their vehicles,” said McDougald. “Pass this along to those whom you know will benefit from Saturday’s ministry.”

