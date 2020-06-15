SHCS records fourth coronavirus death

LAURINBURG — According to the Scotland Health Care System’s Facebook page, the fourth known COVID-19 death has occurred through one of its facilities.

“There continues to be confusion about our data,” said Gregory C. Wood, president and CEO at Scotland Health Care System. “We post data about the number of patients, tests and other metrics that apply to us, not Scotland County.

“We have had four deaths within our system, none of those have been Scotland County residents,” added Wood. “The most recent one was late last week, and due to patient privacy, we are not releasing any information other than it was an out-of-county resident.”

There has been one in-county death, as reported by the Scotland County Health Department last week.

Hope of seeing an end to the virus is on the minds of many.

“It is our belief that the hospital system, and hopefully the county, is in the plateau period,” said Wood. “We believe that we will continue to treat eight to 12 total COVID inpatients for the next week, gradually diminishing by the first week in August to one or two.

“Based on this forecast, and our adequate supply of staffing, bed capacity and critical equipment,” added Wood, “we believe we can safely treat all patients needing care in our hospital, emergency center, our physician practices and our outpatient treatment areas.”

He said receiving care when in need is important.

“Too many people have been postponing care,” said Wood, “So I do encourage our community not to put off necessary care, prevention or wellness visits.

“We will continue intensely screening all who enter any of our facilities and restrict visitors until we feel this plateau has subsided,” added Wood.

According to Wood, it is important for residents to remember to stay safe and sanitize.

“I am concerned, however, about the increasing number of positive patients, deaths and hospitalizations throughout the state as the opening up of the economy is not happening as safely as possible,” said Wood, “And the potential local implications.

“I urge all citizens to practice safe behavior with masking, washing and distancing as our staff are putting their lives and those of their families at risk to care for infected patients,” added Wood.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]