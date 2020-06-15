LAURINBURG — “Mum” has primarily been the word on the topic of a $575,000 mistake that was made on a grant that Scotland County applied for to assist a local business — not once, but twice.

On Monday, a county commissioner came forward to fill in some of the gaps not readily made public.

“Back in 2017, Edwards Wood Products entered into an agreement with Scotland County to apply for a grant to help purchase a new fire system,” said Tim Ivey, a member of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. “The agreement was made and Edwards Wood Products promised to create 70 more jobs at their plant.”

The grant was written and approved — however, there was a glitch.

“The grant specifically stated that work could not be started before the grant process was completely finalized,” said Ivey, “However, Edwards had already begun on the project and had invoices from previous work.

“In this situation, Edwards paid for the project on their own. In May of 2019, Edwards and the county entered into another agreement to create a railroad spur on their property,” added Ivey. “This was the grant request for $575,000.”

To switch over projects, the grant process had to be redone from the start.

“The grant writer had to rewrite the grant, the county then had to reapply for the grant …” said Ivey.

But for the grant to be approved by the NC Commerce Department, Scotland County had to own the property the spur was located on.

“The county had to enter into agreements with CSX Railroad to become owners of the piece of property that the railroad spur was located on,” said Ivey, “And the county would have to keep ownership of the land for a certain amount of time.

“Around December or January, CSX gave its approval for Scotland County to take ownership of the property and the grant was finalized,” added Ivey.

According to Ivey, with a week or two, Mark Poole of the Commerce Department began receiving invoices for work that had been completed.

“Mr. Poole stated that it was strange to be receiving invoices that early into the project,” said Ivey, “And that the invoices were vague in detail.

“He then called the contractor, who stated that he was told to send the invoices and he was told to keep them vague,” added Ivey.

This was strike two in the grant process.

“I spoke with Mr. Poole on this and he told me he has only seen this type of thing twice,” said Poole. “The first was on the water tank project in 2017 and now this time with the railroad project.”

This second mistake left Scotland County holding the bag on the $575,000 because the Commerce Department backed out on the grant because work had once again been started before the grant was finalized.

“We found out about the loan that Commerce was offering us back in March before the COVID-19 lockdown,” said Ivey. “We talked among ourselves about the loan and reached the decision at our last meeting to accept the loan terms.

“This loan will help soften the blow,” added Ivey, “However, it still leaves us with annual loan payments, the first of which is due on July 1 in the amount of $115,000 — as long as the finalized papers reach the Commerce Department by the end of the day today (Monday).”

There is, however, a possibility that the loan may be forgiven.

“State Sen. Tom McInnis and State Rep. Garland Pierce are involved now, working on getting approval for the loan to be forgiven, which would mean we wouldn’t have to pay it back,” said Ivey. “However, we would still have to make this first upcoming payment and it most likely would not be refunded.

“It has been said that this will not affect the current budget, the one we are moving into, however, it will in some capacity or another,” added Ivey. “If this does happen, it will most likely be after elections are over before (the forgiveness) can happen.”

Adjustments to the way future grants will be handled have been made to help ensure accuracy in the future.

“Future grants will no longer go through the Scotland County Economic Development Committee,” said Ivey. “They will go through the finance office and a compliance officer.”

Ivey said county commissioners will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday to vote on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]