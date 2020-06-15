Seniors bid a farewell with a special parade

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Class of 2020 is finally finished with its high-school career after an unusual last semester.

After almost two weeks of graduations, students from Scotland High, SEarCH and Shaw Academy ended the celebrations with a special Senior Parade held by the school district.

On Friday the seniors were celebrated again as staff from each school cheered on graduates and their families as they drove through the campus of Scotland High. Lining the route were senior signs with photos of every student, along with coaches recognizing senior athletes who didn’t get to complete their season — along with a special tribute from the Laurinburg Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Fire Department.

The parade also had a special tribute played on WLNC for seniors to listen in to and school officials encouraged the community to partake by turning on their porch lights or leaving a candle outside at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes to honor the seniors.

Graduation took place from June 2 to June 11 with six days of drive-through graduation allowing for a more intimate graduation for students due to the district being unable to hold traditional graduation due COVID-19.

Because seniors did not get to officially graduate with their classmates, the Board of Education has discussed hosting another graduation late in the summer in hopes of restrictions being reduced.

