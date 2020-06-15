Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Circle reported to the police department on Saturday that someone stole Oakley sunglasses from their vehicle valued at $150. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons stole assorted tools from their vehicle totaling $150. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken in through a kitchen window and stole an Xbox One, assorted video games, a controller and assorted jewelry totaling $1,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Perk Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons stole their registration plate.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported to the police department that a black male with short dreads wearing a black shirt and jeans stole his $250 handgun from his vehicle after giving the suspect a ride.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department Sunday that unknown persons had thrown a traffic cone through their window causing $100 damage.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Bus Stop Hotel Sunday. The shooter was in a Honda CMV and was described as a black male with short dreads. He had shot into a vehicle that had four adult males and one juvenile from Laurel Hill in it. There were no injuries reported.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had used their debit card at several stores for an unknown dollar amount.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Roger Locklear, 36, of Executive Park Road was arrested Friday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Drucilla White, 28, of Willow Drive was arrested Friday for misdemeanor child abuse. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 27, of Blakely Road was arrested Saturday for assault on a female and breaking and entering. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Myeshia Kirk, 31, of Park Drive was arrested Sunday for misdemeanor larceny, resisting arrest and failure to appear warrants. She was given a $355 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 29, of Charlotte Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.