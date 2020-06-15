LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting Tuesday for its monthly meeting, and chickens are back on the agenda.

Last month the council talked about allowing residents within the city limits to have chickens on their property with the idea of having a permit in order to have the chickens, along with the idea of fining the owner if the chickens got loose or broke any of the guidelines.

Now City Manager Charles Nichols will be bringing more information to the council on the topic.

Also on the agenda is information from Scotland Community Health Clinic, considering an ordinance about amending the budget to reallocate non-departmental budgets to other department budget within the general fund and to consider the request to pave the crosswalk on West Covington Street for Richmond Community College.

The city will also be holding a public hearing on the city budget as well. The draft budget is posted on the City’s website www.laurinburg.orgon the Documents and Forms page or sendthe City Clerk an email at [email protected] receive an electronic copy. Anyone wishing to verbally comment during the public hearing on the proposed budget will need to send the City Clerk an email to receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting in order to receive an invitation to participate via Zoom.

The meeting will be broadcasted live via Facebook and will begin at 7 p.m. Those who wish to partake in the public comment period must submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The comments will be read aloud during the meeting at the public comment period part of the meeting.

