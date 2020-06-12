1995: BOE members vote to move principal despite lack of community support

50 years ago

Scotland County commissioners were undecided about keeping the tax rate level after two budget meetings. The budget was not yet done, but the general and special fund had been completed.

25 years ago

Five Scotland County Board of Education members voted to move Scotland High School principal Ray Oxendine to the alternative school. The five said they wouldn’t change their votes despite the outcry from the community to keep him at the high school.

10 years ago

The city budget offered a proposal for city employees to receive a $600 bonus. The total cost of the bonus would cost the city $92,000.

5 years ago

AT&T celebrates its grand opening in Laurinburg. The opening comes after AT&T purchased what was left of Alltell Wireless after Verizon purchased most of the company. The switch would give 60,000 former Alltell customers faster service.