Clinic earns national award for its service

LAURINBURG — A local clinic has been recognized by a national organization for the service it is providing those in need within the community.

Scotland Community Health Clinic was recently awarded the NAFC 2020 Standards Silver Rating for its exceptional ways of helping those residents in need of care.

“I feel it is important for our community to know about the quality of care we provide for the uninsured at their free clinic,” said Andrew Kurtzman, executive director of the Clinic.

“The NAFC 2020 Quality Standards Silver Award verifies that our clinic complies with quantity and quality standards for care that have been formalized by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program,” said Kurtzman. “It verifies for our patients and the community the excellence of care that is provided at the free clinic. This could not be done without the teamwork of our providers, employees, and volunteers who provide care and support services for our patients.

Kurtzman said he is proud of his staff and volunteers for their job well done.

“Kudos to the providers, employees and volunteers who make this possible,” said Kurtzman. “Thank you to our patients who entrust us with their care.”

The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure those in need of medical attention have access to affordable health care.

“Scotland Community Health Clinic’s mission is to provide quality health care to the uninsured residents of Scotland County with a vision to help the uninsured live healthier and more productive lives,” said Kurtzman.

SCHC provides free primary medical care and medicine at no cost to its patients.

“We also assist our patients with specialty care referrals, provide flu immunizations and retinal image screenings in collaboration with other resources, provides diabetes supplies and testing for patients and try to connect patients with non-medical resources that could have an effect on their overall health,” said Kurtzman. “We really try to go the extra mile for our patients within the scope of services that we traditionally provide.

“We are about managing and educating patients with chronic conditions and do an excellent job,” added Kurtzman.

Currently, the clinic hours are by appointment on Tuesday and Thursday; they also perform lab draws on two Mondays per month.

“Any other clinic hours are subject to volunteer provider availability,” said Kurtzman. “Other days of the week the clinic has limited hours for administrative purposes.

“It is best to call the clinic in advance and we can probably assist you on the phone,” continued Kurtzman. “If you are asked to leave a message, please do and we will return your call.”

To be eligible for care at the clinic, patients must be a resident of Scotland County, have no health insurance and have income per household at or less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

“Appointments will not be scheduled until an application is completed, returned and approved,” Kurtzman said. “The application also explains the scope of our services and our policies for the care that we provide.”

Beginning in July, due to budget constraints and loss of grant funding, the clinic will have its regular clinic only one day a week.

“As we continue looking for alternate funding sources from the community and through grants we will continue providing the best quality care for our underserved patients,” said Kurtzman.

The clinic is located at 1405-B West Blvd. in Laurinburg beside the health department at the county complex. The mailing address is P.O. Box 2050, Laurinburg, 28353.”

