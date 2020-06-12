Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wiley Circle reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole a Smith and Wesson 22 caliber firearm from their unsecured vehicle. The weapon was recovered and there is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG —The owner of a residence on Anne Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had cut the lock to the residence. Nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had cut the screen to the bedroom window and stole 40 Percocet.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School on Wednesday after an employee found basketballs on the floor in the gym. Upon investigation officers located an ID card and debit card. A citation of misdemeanor breaking and entering was given to Tabias Brown after he admitted to going into the gym to play basketball.

LAURINBURG — Storage Solutions reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into 18-storage units. The business is still doing an inventory and notifying the victims.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hamlet contacted the Laurinburg Police Department after she noticed her stolen 1996 Honda Accord on Caledonia Road. Officers were able to confirm it was her vehicle and contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had used their debit card for 117 at Tractor Supply Plus.

Accident

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Thursday on U.S. 401 Bypass near Plaza Road. The vehicle was traveling north on 401 when it ran off the shoulder hitting the barrier then continued on hitting a highway sign then continued until it hit a utility pole where the vehicle stopped 100 feet away from. The driver Gina Quick, 42, of Crestline Road was unconscious at the time and was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he condition is still unknown. She was cited for driving while impaired.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Brothers in the Hood on Aberdeen Road Thursday around 9 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a female on the ground with a gunshot wound to the left. She told officers an unknown male had shot her. She was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment. Witnesses told officers the shooter was a black male who ran towards the McIntosh Apartments. The investigation is ongoing.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating the arson of a vehicle that occurred on Samoa Street Friday. The 2013 Dodge Charger is believed to have had a brick thrown through the window and then set on fire. The investigation is ongoing.