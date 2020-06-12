Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

NEW YORK — Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March.

The S&P 500 was up 2.2% a day after dropping 5.9%. The benchmark index is still headed for a weekly loss following three weeks of solid gains. Small-company stocks and bond yields moved broadly higher, signs that pessimism about the prospects for an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was easing.

Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the gains. Financials, health care and industrial companies also helped lift the market. Most of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose. Companies that were among the biggest losers Thursday were big gainers in the early going, including airlines and cruise lines.

The rebound for stocks is a reversal for the market, which sold off for three days in a row as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a discouraging economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dashed investor optimism for a quick economic recover as states lift stay-at-home orders and businesses reopen.