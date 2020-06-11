Decomposed body found in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — Investigators are looking into the identity of a body found Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found on Peele Chapel Road and was severely decomposed, according to law enforcement officials. The discovery is being investigated by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit, which will be working with the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine the identification.

Because of the body’s advanced decomposure, investigators are unsure of the gender and no further details were made available as of press time.

This is the second body that has been found in Scotland County in the past two months. In April, the Laurinburg Police Department was called out to the service road and creek area near the 1800 block of U.S. 401 South for a body discovered there.

The body was identified as 42-year-old Kimablee Santez Cureton of Laurinburg after help from the community when the articles of clothing she had been wearing were released. The report from the medical examiner’s office indicated that there were no signs of trauma or foul play in that case.

