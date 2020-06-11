UP IN BRIGHT LIGHTS

LAUREL HILL — Each and every graduating senior in Scotland County has made the bright lights.

The Class of 2020 may not be having a traditional graduation, but they can now see their names and faces scrolling across the electric billboard on U.S. 74 East.

The billboard, which went up in 2019, is meant to show advertisements to the more than 20,000 vehicles that travel U.S. 74 every day, but the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority has turned the sign into a virtual graduation for the seniors.

“They put in 12-years of hard work and it’s disappointing that they don’t get to walk across the stage (so) we felt this was the right thing to do to recognize our seniors,” said TDA Executive Director Cory Hughes. “It will be up until next week — so about 11 days — so there’s lots of time for students to go out and take selfies or pose for pictures with their families.”

The sign was a collective idea by the TDA, Laurinburg-Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce and Scotland County Schools — all of which wanted to do something different to honor the Class of 2020.

“When we talked to the sign company, no one had done anything like this before,” Hughes said. “Other areas had done it for 50 to 60 students and the sign typically only shows 16 to 17 ads, so we weren’t entirely sure we were going to get 450 slides up … it took about 40 hours of manpower on our end but, like I said, these kids have spent 12 years in school and it was the least we could do.”

The sign rolls through 450 slides recognizing the 425 graduates along with congratulations from local businesses. Each student’s picture and name will roll for eight seconds on the billboard and is in alphabetical order, starting with Scotland High, SEarCh and then Shaw Academy.

The sign sits right by the “Welcome to Laurel Hill” sign and right at a turnaround area by a large field. Hughes added people can park at the field or park at the Nic’s Pic Kwik nearby and walk to the sign.

“We encourage everyone to go down and look at it and applaud these seniors,” Hughes said. “Hopefully next year the students will be able to have a traditional graduation, but if not this gives us an opportunity to allow students the idea of walking across a virtual state with their classmates.”

