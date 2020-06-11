Treasure the wisdom of our Lord

In the second chapter of Proverbs, Solomon continues to speak to his son about wisdom. As we look at this chapter, we should keep Proverbs 1:7 in mind: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.”

We begin with the condition of “if you receive my words.” There is so much noise in our world, some of it worthwhile and some of it is just noise. We must choose what we listen to, and in this case Solomon is saying if we want wisdom we will have to tune out the world and tune in to the Lord with a desire to get godly wisdom.

Secondly, we are taught to “treasure my commands within you.” To treasure wisdom suggests that once found it should be stored up in our minds and hearts. The reason it is treasured and stored is wisdom comes slowly to us. Once it is revealed, we should want to keep it for daily use. Rather than imposing restrictions on us, wisdom frees us to say and do the things that please our heavenly Father.

“Incline your ear to wisdom,” Solomon said. Wisdom does not simply reside in us. It requires effort on our part to gain it. This is what he meant when he said, “apply your heart to understanding.” We must have a sincere desire for wisdom as something necessary for our lives. This desire ought to be so great that it makes us “cry out for discernment.”

Search for wisdom as if it were silver, digging, looking and listening. It is then we will begin to understand the fear of the Lord and find the knowledge of God. What is meant here is that reverence for God will grow deeper. We will never be in awe of God until we have wisdom from God. When we find knowledge of Him, there is a personal relationship with Him. It is a relationship that comes as we walk in obedience.

As the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, wisdom is found only in God who gives it to people seeking it. God has spoken in various ways, but today He mainly speaks to us through His Word. The Bible was written by men, but “scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (2 Tim. 3:16).

Solomon tells us wisdom is a shield, or protection. It is also, he said, pleasant to the soul. Why should it not be pleasant to draw nearer to God every day?

He spoke of the paths of justice. The world says, “you go to heaven your way and I will go my way.” That sounds polite and non-confrontational, but we know from God’s Word that there is only one way, or path, to heaven.

Jesus is the only way. This is not offensive. It is a wonderful display of God’s love for you.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]