Kersey discusses crime with commissioners

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey discussed the current crime rate in the county with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners during a special meeting on Wednesday — and he pointed an accusatory finger at what happens to suspects after they are arrested.

“The problem is within the judicial system,” said Kersey. “We at the Sheriff’s Office try to keep up with offenders that are being released. A lot of times, depending on the offender, we know once they are released there will be a problem in a certain area.

“We have a Safe Communities Program at the jail as well,” added Kersey. “We meet with inmates to help reform them. The inmates that attend are really trying to change and better themselves.”

He said that since providing the program for inmates, a change has been noticed within the jailhouse walls.

“We are seeing a lot less altercations than before,” said Kersey. “We have one gentleman that attends the program. He used to be one of our more violent and problematic inmates.

“Since the program that has changed,” added Kersey. “He was attacked and lost part of his finger a while back — before, he would have retaliated, but now he is trying to change his ways for the better.”

In other business:

After the sheriff finished with his presentation, commissioners listened as Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson explained the projected budget.

“The board will see a slight increase in funds going to the Sheriff’s Office,” said Patterson. “That department has received a grant in the amount of $56,000 — this is a COVID relief grant.”

There were few changes from the previous year to the upcoming budget and the board will meet again next week for approval of the fiscal-year 2020-21 spending plan.

