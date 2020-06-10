Scotland High to hold parade to honor seniors

LAURINBURG — As graduation comes to an end this week, Scotland County Schools wanted to find another way to recognize the Class of 2020. Now it’s up to Mother Nature to cooperate.

Students from SEarCH, Shaw Academy and Scotland High are invited to join their fellow members from the Class of 2020 on Friday for a senior parade on the campus of Scotland High School.

The parade will be from 5 to 7 p.m. starting from the main entrance on Church Street and make its way through campus where there will be senior signs for each graduate. Spring sports senior athletes, who never had the chance to compete, will be recognized and there will be a special tribute at the end of the parade from local law enforcement and the Laurinburg Fire Department.

WLNC will be playing a tribute to seniors during the hours of the parade for students to tune into.

“We’re going to have all the stadium lights on during the parade and they’ll remain on after as a tribute to the class of 2020,” said Scotland County Schools Public Information Office Meredith Bounds. “We’re also asking the community to turn on a porch light or leave a candle outside at 8:20 p.m., which is 2020 military time, for 20 minutes to honor the seniors.”

However, despite the plans, rain might cause the parade to be moved.

Since beginning the graduations last week the rain has held out, with all graduations going as planned. But Thursday’s weather could be a change. With a day forecasted of nearly 100% rain, graduation could be moved to Friday which, in turn, could move the senior parade to Saturday — but it seems the remainder of the week will also be marred by rain.

Bounds said the district is watching the weather and trying to decide what the next steps will be.

How we got here

Due to COVID-19 and classes being moved to online, the district was unable to hold traditional graduation due to safety risks, instead opting for drive-through graduations. Starting with SEarCh on June 2, students and their families piled into two vehicles and wove their way to the graduation stage set up at Scotland High School.

Each student had their name announced and were cheered on by their families as they accepted a diploma from their principal.

SEarCh along with Shaw Academy, whose class graduated on June 4, each had one day for students to accept their diplomas, while Scotland High’s more than 300 seniors took up four days to get through all the students.

Despite not being able to officially graduate with their classmates, the Board of Education did talk about hosting another graduation late in the summer in hopes of restrictions being reduced.

