Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wooster Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole a 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm from their unsecured vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating the theft of the Tuesday Cruisers trailer from the Main Table parking lot that occurred on Tuesday. The trailer, valued at $1,500, was later found in Maxton but there are no suspects in the case.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Barbra Prince, 54, of Duncan Street was arrested Monday for communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — James Goodman, 44, of Shaw Street was arrested Monday for driving while impaired. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Emmanuel McRae, 33, of Rockingham was arrested Tuesday for simple possession of marijuana, possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant out of Hamlet for possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was given a $10,000 bond.