Reward offered for missing fur baby

LAURINBURG — A local family is asking for help finding their missing fur baby.

“His name is Boo,” said Colleen Bennett. “He is a 2-year-old Shih Tzu. We have had him since he was 6 weeks old.

According to Bennett, Boo went missing late on the evening of May 30th.

“I was taking my other Shih Tzu out, He’s a lot older and I just go out with him he doesn’t need a leash because he stays in the yard,” said Bennett, “And I didn’t see Boo behind me and when I opened the door he shot out.

“It was about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30,” added Bennett. “He’s always on a leash or inside the fence because he’s fast as lightning.”

Bennett and her family have been looking ever since he went missing and is hoping by reaching out, hoping others will be able to help in the search.

“The bad thing is my back yard has some woods and then there’s a dirt road that meets up with Nic’s Pic and the Car wash beside Nic’s,” said Bennett. “We’ve searched everywhere and I’m praying every day that someone calls.

“Benji, my other shih tzu has just been pitiful since Boo’s been gone,” added Bennett. “It’s like he’s in mourning.”

Bennett is offering a reward for the return of her little fur baby.

“We are offering a reward of $200 for information leading to his returning home,” said Bennett.

“I live on Martie Lane which is where he was last seen,” added Bennett. “I can be reached on my cell, 1-910-501-6856.”

Boo was not wearing a collar at the time of his disappearance and does not have a microchip.

“Unfortunately he did not have on a collar or a chip because we never let him out,” said Bennett.

“He has a great temperament and he loves everyone,” added Bennett. He is black with a little dark brown on his back half.”

