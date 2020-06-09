Habitat brings back craft workshops

LAURINBURG — After months of not being able to hold classes, Habitat for Humanity’s Crafternoon workshops are back.

The first workshop will be painting fireworks on windows, taking place on Friday, June 19, and Friday, June 26. Due to COVID-19, the workshop was split into two separate days and is limited to four participants each.

“We’re going to host more over the summer to make up for the time lost the past few months,” said ReStore Manager Melody McArthur. “This is an adult class session … and we’ll be starting back our kids’ craft session in July.”

McArthur added that everything is provided from paint to the window to refreshments all participants have to do is pay the $15 fee.

Past classes have included painting flowers, mermaids and various other designs on windows, chair mosaics and plenty of kids classes.

“It’s very relaxing to do,” McArthur said. “Even if you aren’t a painter our volunteer, Anastasia, can help anyone … you get the whole afternoon to work on it and relax. Everyone who’s participated has really enjoyed themselves.”

The classes are also a way for Habitat to continue building houses in the community and the non-profit is currently working on its 50th house.

McArthur added the ReStore is back open with merchandise being continuously added to the floor. The store is also offering some new classes

The ReStore is also open to the public again with new merchandise being continuously added along with sales. The store is also adding new discount for teachers and first responders of 15% during the week.

To register for the workshop you can pay ahead at the ReStore or call 910-276-3395.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].