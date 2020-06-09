Commissioners to hold a special meeting

LAURINBURG — Local crime will be one of the topics discussed at a special meeting called by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

The board will meet Thursday at Scotland Place on Turnpike Road. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“The commissioners will not only discuss crime in the county, but within the city of Laurinburg as well,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County.

The board members will also conduct a public hearing on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

“There will be a closed session,” said Robinson, “To consult with an attorney employed or retained by the public body in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege between the attorney and the public body, concerning potential litigation.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners usually meet on the first Monday of every month. Usually, the meeting would be held in a public capacity, however, due to recent COVID-19 Pandemic, the meetings have been held virtually.

