Scotland County comes together for ‘BLM’ procession

LAURINBURG — What started as a group of individuals wanting to do something collectively to stand with cities across the country protesting for “Black Lives Matter,” the murder of George Floyd and police brutality may have led to something bigger.

Despite only 72 hours of preparation, there were more than 150 cars that joined a procession for “Black Lives Matter” on Sunday driving from Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church through downtown Laurinburg and ending at Plaza Drive.

“This was planned to not be a traditional march,” said the Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson. “It was our way to say that systemic racism does exist and, as children of God, we wanted to come together as a community and say, ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

Dr. Freda Singletary, John Easterling, Tiffany Miles and Billy Thomas III, along with Gibson, planned for the procession in a spur-of-the-moment decision and saw many different ages and races riding along with him.

“We wanted to stand with everyone else, but we also wanted to maintain social distancing,” Singletary said. “We’re still in the middle of a global pandemic … so we did a procession like a funeral to signify that this is the end of injustice and systemic racism that has been part of the black communities.”

Singletary added the group was expecting between 50 and 75 cars to show up due to the last-minute nature of everything. They were all surprised that not only were community residents joining them but also local government leaders, police and hospital staff along with people from other cities across the area, including Fayetteville, joining in.

“I was blown away by the turnout and community support,” Singletary said. “The idea with this was that is wasn’t just about one person or one group, it was a community event.”

Gibson stressed that the “Black Lives Matter” movement is not saying that all lives do not matter but black communities are being affected by these injustices and George Floyd’s death just sparked the topic even more. While the group is planning to continue education in the community, especially with the upcoming election.

“With the success that we had and the outpouring of community support we knew we could continue to do more,” Singletary said. “We’re trying to plan forums about the local, state and national elections that are coming up because a lot of people don’t pay attention to the local ballot … we just want people to be educated.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].