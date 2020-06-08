Reopening seminar to be held Thursday for churches

LAURINBURG — Churches are in the process of working toward a reopening, and Scotland County churches are getting assisted by a local community college.

Richmond Community College will be offering a free seminar to aid in churches reopening safely on Thursday in Laurinburg at The Small Business Center on the college’s downtown campus.

During the free training session, attendees will gather in a simulated sanctuary to learn the best practices for effectively opening places of worship.

Church staff members and other leaders will benefit from this one-hour seminar presented by Sam Gore.

“We will discuss proper procedure for social distancing,” said Butch Farrah, Small Business Center director at Richmond Community College, “How to maintain a clean and sanitized worship facility, items that are difficult to sanitize such as hymnals, safe ways to administer communion and worship practices that should be avoided for now.”

There will be two identical seminars, the first at 4:30 p.m. and the next at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“Sam Gore, has earned a masters of ministry degree with emphasis on conflict management from Trinity Theological Seminary in Newberg, Indiana. He is a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians,” added Farrah, “And a certified risk management specialist, having completed 90 hours of graduate work with Cambridge University.“

According to Farrah, the seminar will prepare churches to reduce the likelihood of a COVID-19 transmission in their facility and help insure the health and safety of their congregants. It will also reduce the liability to the church as a whole due to negligence.

“All are welcome to attend,” said Farrah. “I would recommend this, especially for church leadership.

“This type of preparation will help congregants to feel safe and comfortable in returning to corporate worship,” added Farrah. “The goal is to help keep this community safe as we begin to normalize worship activities in the weeks and months ahead.”

