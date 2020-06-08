Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a break-in on Isabelle Street from Sunday where someone stole a stove, washing machine, dryer and refrigerator.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole a pistol valued at $1,200.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $100 damage to their screen door.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported to the police department Friday someone had used their debit card information and spent $28. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Brandon Crosby, 31, of Ashley Drive was arrested Friday for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Amanda Meyer, 38, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for felony larceny. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Frizzell Leggett III, 27, of Wooster Street was arrested Friday for possession with intent to sell cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Samorie McLaurin, 24, of Washington Street was arrested Friday for second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teon Thomas, 23, of Port Street was arrested Sunday for possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $9,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chandler Singletary, 26, of Benman Avenue was arrested Sunday for misuse of the 9-1-1 system. He was given a $1,500 bond.