LAURINBURG — Each year local radio station WLNC honors the graduating seniors over the air, but this year the staff decided to take it a step further.

“We used to call it the Senior Salute,” said Dave Wells, news director for WLNC. “However, a few years ago Racheal Gallman, daughter of Gary Gallman, suggested we change it to Senior Shoutouts.

Each year the students, as well as their families, send well wishes and thoughts about the graduating class.

“We usually have them give us their names as well as the names of their parents,” said Wells. “We also encourage them to include their nicknames, accomplishments and words of wisdom. Graduating seniors often leave words of wisdom to the upcoming senior class as well.”

But this year was different, for obvious reasons.

“We wanted to do something special for our seniors with everything going on and them losing so much this year,” added Wells. “It started small with WLNC donating $100 for a senior drawing and it grew from there.”

Other local businesses donated to the cause, enhancing the winnings.

“After all the donations were tallied … we ended up with $500 worth of cash and prizes,” said Wells.

“Along with the $100 that WLNC donated, an anonymous friend donated $100,” added Wells, “State Sen. Tom McInnis gave a $100 Visa gift card; the Nichols family of Nic’s Pic Kwik donated a $100 gas card; Ron Gibson of Jersey Mike’s gave a $100 gift card for Jersey Mikes; and the Chamber added a $50 gift certificate for local businesses.”

The winner of the drawing was Scotland High School graduate Jaquez Hasty.

