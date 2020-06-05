SEarCH student graduates with perfect attendance

LAURINBURG — Perfection is hard to achieve, but Jamyha Mackie-McGirt did it.

By the time a student graduates from high school, they’ll have had more than 2,200 days of school and most leave with a few absences over their career. Not Mackie-McGirt.

The SEarCH student walked proudly on Tuesday to receive her diploma from Principal Kesha Hood, having completed her goal of perfect attendance.

“Going to school is a priority and it’s a responsibility, because education is very important to me in order to be successful in life,” Mackie-McGirt said. “I wanted to do it, but my family also wanted me to do it as well. Going to school makes you accountable for the future.”

Mackie-McGirt’s attendance record was the only one in the county that showed perfect attendance their entire career and, for that effort, she was given SEarCH’s Outstanding Senior Award.

“She exhibited all the characteristics that we want in a SEarCH student,” said Hood. “She was a hard-worker, self-advocating … friendly, a team-player who got along with her peers.”

Hood added that the Mackie-McGirt’s dedication to school really showed through her attendance record.

“This is my first year at SEarCH, but it’s definitely rare to have a student with perfect attendance,” Hood said. “It’s difficult to not be sick once or have an emergency where you have to leave early … but it just goes to show her commitment to school and how she didn’t let anything get in her way.”

Mackie-McGirt was a model student according to Hood, who said that future SEarCh students should use her as an example for their careers.

Besides putting so much effort into her schooling Mackie-McGirt was also a member of the Scotland High School marching band where she played the flute.

The next stop for Mackie-McGirt is Fayetteville State University where she is planning on majoring in nursing.

“I would like to work in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and later become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner,” Mackie-McGirt said. “Whenever I get a career in this field, this will be beneficial to me because I already know how to show my employer that I am accountable and that they can rely on me anytime.”

She also received the FSU debt-free scholarship for early college students among other scholarships to help her throughout her college career.

“Going to school will be helpful and beneficial for your success,” Mackie-McGirt said. “Having perfect attendance isn’t important just in school, it’s important for your future!”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].