One man shot, another arrested in Thursday shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested after a robbery that left a man with a bullet through his hand.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the Scotland Inn around 3 a.m. Thursday in reference to an armed robbery and shooting.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the 44-year-old victim who stated he had been robbed of $90 and then shot in the hand. The suspect was apprehended on Ford Drive and identified as Darryl McLean, 27, of Salley McNair Road.

McLean was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

