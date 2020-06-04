Break-in

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that while on Adams Street unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole prescription medicine. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen checks from them and used one to withdraw $40 from the victim’s account.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Williams Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen their Glock handgun totaling $400. There is a person of interest.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that while at the Scotland Inn they were robbed of $5. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons cut the tires to their vehicle causing $300 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Bryan Locklear, 33, of Longleaf Drive was arrested Monday for resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damontrez Wertz, 26, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for domestic trespass, disorderly conduct and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Dom Schumacher, 50, of Pitt Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Fredrick McPhatter, 28, of East Covington Street was arrested Wednesday for assault on a government official, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. He was given a $20,000 bond.