Relief stations opened in Phoenix area due to excessive heat

PHOENIX — The Salvation Army activated 12 heat-relief stations across metro Phoenix on Tuesday as forecasters warned of excessive heat that could be dangerous.

The Salvation Army said the relief stations would be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Surprise and Tempe.

In addition, the Salvation Army said it will send a mobile until to locations identified as homeless encampments and areas with high homeless populations.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive warning issued for metro Phoenix and other desert areas from Tuesday morning to Thursday evening.

The warning said afternoon temperatures of 105 to 113 degrees are expected to produce a high risk of heat-related illnesses.

Heat-related messages also were released for areas extending from Tucson in southeastern Arizona to Colorado River communities in western Arizona.