Man charged in

weekend murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday charged Kenneth Franklin Battley, 57, of Rockingham with the murder of Donald Wayne Coats this weekend.

Deputies were called to a residence on Broadway Street in Jefferson Park on Sunday, May 31 for a welfare check, according to a press release. No one answered the door, and deputies then forced entry where they found Coats, 62, deceased.

Battley, 57, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday in connection to Coats’ death. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Battley is being held without bond.

***

Town delays

budget action

RED SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners here postponed the decision to approve a budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 until Monday.

The commissioners scheduled a special called budget workshop meeting for 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the budget and make changes before bringing the spending plan up for an approval vote during the same meeting.

The proposed budget is $10,089,437, an increase of $455,048 over the current fiscal year’s initial proposed $9.6 million budget. No increases in taxes or water fees are projected.

***

Sewer overflows

reported by city

LUMBERTON — Two sewer overflows recently occurred at 515 Noir St. in Lumberton because of substantial rainfall.

The first overflow happened between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 21, according to a notice released by the city of Lumberton. The volume was estimated to be 75,000 gallons.

The second overflow occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 24, with an estimated volume of 10,000 gallons.

***

Alive After 5

gets canceled

LUMBERTON — The remaining three Alive After 5 concerts have been canceled, according to Lumberton’s Downtown Development coordinator.

“As of today, our entire 2020 Alive After 5 Summer Concert series has been canceled and moved to 2021,” Connie Russ-Wallwork said. “Unfortunately, our state has not relaxed enough of the COVID-19 guidelines to allow this type of activity.”

The concert series is an annual outdoor event held each spring into summer at Lumberton’s downtown plaza.

***

County’s top

cookie-seller

ST. PAULS — After 11 years as a member of the Girl Scouts, Chloe Edge believes the support of a strong troop and a positive attitude is what it takes to be named a top cookie seller.

The 16-year-old should know, considering she earned the title for the seventh time during the 2020 cookie season.

From Champion Media news reports.