Restore has reopened for business

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Habitat for Humanity Restore is reopened, and manyhave flocked to it to see what it has to offer.

“We had a really wonderful turnout (Tuesday),” said Melody McArthur, store manager. “The community really came out and supported us for our first day back.”

The Restore is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We have not opened the service side yet,” said McArthur. “There is a box outside the door where residents can still pick up and drop off roofing applications.”

Habitat offers a little bit of everything in its store.

“We have an abundance of items,” said McArthur. “We have also expanded our paint center.

“Residents have really helped out with their donations, we have received a lot of really pretty items,” added McArthur. “Even while we have received a lot of donations, we are still accepting them. We have started our pick up and drop off service back up as well.”

To arrange a pickup, residents can call the Restore and should ask for either McArthur or Mike Bullard.

Volunteers are also an important part of the Restore’s success.

“We appreciate our volunteers and are always interested in signing up new volunteers,” said McArthur. “However, we are not utilizing our volunteers right now.

“We are waiting until we have adjusted our staff and are sure that we are operating as safely as possible to keep everyone healthy. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should wait until after June 15 to inquire about signing up,” added McArthur.

