27 graduate from NETC nursing program

CHERAW, South Carolina — Northeastern Technical College hosted a drive-in Nursing Pinning Ceremony for its nursing graduates on Thursday, May 28. Twenty-Seven students graduated with their associate’s degree in nursing and received their pins.

The ceremony took place on the Cheraw Campus in the parking lot outside the school’s auditorium. Resembling a drive-in theater of the past, attendees stayed in their cars and listened to the ceremony on FM radio. The college also streamed the service through Facebook Live for supporters who were unable to attend in person.

Dr. Kyle Wagner, NETC president, began the ceremony by welcoming attendees and offering the college’s congratulations to the nursing class on their achievement.

Students were involved in the ceremony as well as the Nursing faculty. Bria Allsbrooks gave reflections, and Camillia Livingston explained the significance of 200 years of nursing as it is the Year of the Nurse. Graduates dedicated their nursing pins and lighted a symbolic lamp as they recited the Nightingale Pledge in memory of pioneer of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

Nursing graduates include:

Bria Allsbrooks of Chesterfield, Lily Barefoot of Hartsville, Laken Barfield of McBee, Logan Booth of McColl, Andrea Bradshaw of Bennettsville, Breeannia Brigman of Patrick, Megan Carpenter of Cheraw, Katelynn Caulder of Lake View, Crystal Crisco of Lancaster, Denisha Drake of Dillon, Garrett Driggers of Florence, Hannah Gann of Cheraw, Monica Gilchrist of Dillon, Ashley Harrington of Cheraw, Amy Kelly of Darlington, Camillia Livingston of Cheraw, Hannah Parrish of Bennettsville, Kari Price of Dillon, Carolyn Scott of Florence, Samantha Shady of Bennettsville, Haley Sides of Bennettsville, Darlene Singletary of Florence, Ashley Sowell of Chesterfield, Natalie Watson of Chesterfield, Lawrence Williams of Hartsville, Lindsey Wright of Laurinburg NC, Sadie Zimmerman of Dillon

Two nursing graduates were recognized for their academic achievement during the program. Lindsey Wright received the award for Registered Nursing Academic Excellence, and Lawrence Williams received the award for Outstanding Clinical Performance.

After intensive studying and clinical rotations, Graduates were ready to celebrate the significant milestone on their journey to a great career as a registered nurse. The nursing program prepares students to take the National Council of Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses to become fully licensed registered nurses.

Northeastern Technical College prepares the workforce of Chesterfield, Marlboro and Dillon counties through education and training.