Cheesy popcorn is quick, easy and scrumptious

Popcorn, garlic and cheesy flavor … is there a better combination that doesn’t include bacon?

Wait … why not add bacon?

Whatever you decide to add to this cheesy popcorn recipe — if you add anything at all — it will be a big hit for any gathering, or just for yourself as you curl up and watch a movie or read a book.

As always with popcorn recipes, this one is quick and easy.

Ingredients …

2 tablespoons garlic-flavored or vegetable oil

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1 tablespoon melted butter, optional

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (found at health food stores, adds a cheese-like flavor without the calories or fat)

1 teaspoon curry powder, optional

Directions …

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot (with a lid), place oil and about 3 popcorn kernels.

Heat over medium-high heat until a kernel pops. Add remaining popcorn; cover.

Once corn begins to pop, shake pot constantly over heat.

When popping slows, remove pot from heat and transfer popcorn to a serving bowl.

Pour butter over popcorn, if desired, and toss.

Sprinkle yeast and curry powder, if desired, over popcorn and toss to distribute evenly.

Serve immediately or store in an air-tight container.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.