Grilled pepper poppers perfect for picnics

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to fire up the grill and put together a backyard picnic.

Aside from the usual fare of hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, steaks and chicken, this recipe will bring some pizazz to any picnic table.

***

Ingredients …

1/2 cup (4 ounces) soft goat cheese

1/2 cup (4 ounces) fat-free cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped seeded tomato

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt1

6 jalapeño peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

***

Directions …

Prepare grill to medium-high heat.

Combine the first seven ingredients in a bowl, stirring well.

Spoon about 2 teaspoons cheese mixture into each pepper half.

Place pepper halves, cheese side up, on grill rack coated with cooking spray.

Grill peppers 5 minutes or until bottoms of peppers are charred and cheese mixture is lightly browned.

Carefully place peppers on a serving platter.

Sprinkle with cilantro.

This recipe comes from the Cooking Light collection, compiled by NFP for Champion Media.