Grilled pepper poppers perfect for picnics

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to fire up the grill and put together a backyard picnic.
Aside from the usual fare of hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, steaks and chicken, this recipe will bring some pizazz to any picnic table.
***
Ingredients …
1/2 cup (4 ounces) soft goat cheese
1/2 cup (4 ounces) fat-free cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup finely chopped seeded tomato
2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt1
6 jalapeño peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded (about 1-1/2 pounds)
Cooking spray
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
***
Directions …
Prepare grill to medium-high heat.
Combine the first seven ingredients in a bowl, stirring well.
Spoon about 2 teaspoons cheese mixture into each pepper half.
Place pepper halves, cheese side up, on grill rack coated with cooking spray.
Grill peppers 5 minutes or until bottoms of peppers are charred and cheese mixture is lightly browned.
Carefully place peppers on a serving platter.
Sprinkle with cilantro.
This recipe comes from the Cooking Light collection, compiled by NFP for Champion Media.