Cheesy, crispy, baked potato bites good for any meal

Create a cheese fan club with these little bites. They’re so delectable it’s hard to stop at one.

Cheesy Crispy Baked Potato Bites are easy to make, fun and delicious mini bites, great for a side dish, appetizer or a light meal. Small yellow potato halves, topped with bacon and cheese and baked to perfection.

The preparation time is just 5 minutes and they take only 25 minutes to bake.

Ingredients …

1 lb Small yellow potatoes

6 slices bacon cooked and chopped

1 1/4 cups cheddar cheese grated

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 Tablespoon chopped parsley optional, for garnishing

Directions …

Wash potatoes and clean from any dirt. Place in a pot. Fill with water, covering the potatoes. Bring to a boil. Turn the heat off. Cover and let the potatoes stand for 5-7 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400F.

Drain the water and cut potatoes in half. Using a small spoon, scoop out some of the inside of the potatoes, to make some room for the filling. Place in a greased baking dish and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Bake for 2 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

Add the bacon and the remaining cheese. Bake for 2-3 more minutes, until the cheese is melted and the tops look golden.

Garnish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.

