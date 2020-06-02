Scotland County remains peaceful

LAURINBURG — Protests locally and across the country have tested the patience and training of law enforcement over the past several days.

While across the country some protests have turned into riots, the protests in Scotland County have remained peaceful. On Sunday, protesters were on the corner of Main and Church streets with signs and chants for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Alex Bryant shared on Facebook that “it was all peaceful. Nothing was broken. No one was belittled. Laurinburg lacks positive news a lot of times. This is something the town should be proud of, that citizens came together in support in a peaceful manner to hopefully invoke change.”

He also shared that local officers had come by and shown support from their vehicles, had different families bringing water to them and many showed support by honking their horns, waving and shouting.

Chief Deputy Eddie Smith with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the area was lucky for its residents who remained peaceful during their protest.

“Everything here is quiet,” Smith said. “We had a peaceful protest on Sunday with no issues … we’ve got some amazing citizens who behaved themselves and we’ve been a lot luckier than some areas.”

Smith added that in case something does happen there have been extra deputies on duty, with some coming in on their day off Sunday.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey shared on Facebook, “We were truly blessed not to have had any problems on Sunday evening or night. Scotland County you are the best and thank you for your support and prayers! Big thank you to the Sheriff’s Office employees that came out on Sunday on their day off to protect and serve.”

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams says he’s supporting the protests as long as they continue to remain peaceful in the community.

“I get the anger,” Williams said. “I understand why they’re mad and upset. They want to use their voice and it’s their right to do so.”

Williams added the protest Sunday was very organized and that it was done the right way for the community.

“Always honor Dr. King’s message,” Williams said. “I get the anger and people are wanting to use their voices, but the criminal activity is not the way to be spreading the message and the message is getting lost.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].