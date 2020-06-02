Chick-fil-A celebrates its graduates

LAURINBURG — Chick-fil-a of Laurinburg celebrated its 2020 graduates in a unique way on Tuesday.

Residents who went through the drive-thru and congratulated one of the seniors serving them were awarded a coupon for a free breakfast entree with their purchase.

“We wanted to celebrate our graduates,” said Michael Meservy, owner of Chick-fil-a. “We are having them a small celebration inside, nothing major but we have them a cake and a small gift.”

The promotion was held from noon until 2 p.m. and again later in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We appreciate everyone that came through today and helped our graduates celebrate,” said Meservy.

The graduates could be recognized by large graduation buttons attached to their uniforms.

The graduates were all smiles as they continued to perform their jobs of serving the customers and accepting the well-wishers from the patrons.

“Its a really neat idea,” said one of the seniors working the drive-thru. “We really appreciate the thought and effort put into helping us celebrate.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]