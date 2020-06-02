Parks and Recreation holding campout contest

LAURINBURG — During the month of June, Scotland County Parks and Recreation wants parents to bring the fun to their backyards.

The department is holding a “Backyard Family Camp Night” contest throughout the month for people to pitch a tent in their yard and camp out. Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley said that by allowing the event to flow throughout the month it allows families to chose the date and time best suited for them and that planning one set date could have resulted in having to reschedule due to inclement weather.

“It is my job as recreation coordinator to explore and research ideas and programs that are always relevant to the times we’re living in,” Maley said. “This is just one way to still offer programming/activities in even the most bleak times regarding this current pandemic.”

Maley hopes many in the community participate in the event and adds that you don’t even need a tent to participate.

“Participants can be as elaborate as they would like with this contest or they can do like I used to when I was a kid — set up kitchen chairs and throw a sheet over them,” Maley said. “We realize everyone doesn’t own a camping tent, so will not eliminate them from the chance to win the grand prize and have fun.”

The grand prize is a Walmart gift card — anyone who sends in photos of their campouts can be put in the drawing to win.

“I hope that the community can gain a sense of gratitude for being outdoors and spending quality time with one another during this trying time in which we’re living,” Maley said. “It is important for our department to encourage people to stay active for their physical and mental health, even if it is from home.”

When submitting the photo, include your name and contact information and send it to jmaley[email protected] or to the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Facebook page inbox.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].