Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole food items.
Larceny
LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Friday that someone stole their wallet with debit cards and used them in Richmond County.
LAURINBURG — A resident of DeLuca Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen their pit bull/German Shepard mix puppy from the residence.
Vandalism
LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Friday that their vehicle had been keyed, totaling $400 damage.
Fraud
LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had accessed their bank information and used it to spend $200 online.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had accessed their bank information and used it to spend $528.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Joshua McKenzie, 26, of Andrew Jackson Highway was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. He was given a $1,000 bond.
LAURINBURG — Patrica McDougald, 56, of Douglas Street was arrested Sunday for simple assault. She was given a $300 bond.
